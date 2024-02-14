New date for memorial football match for Wakefield fundraiser Gaynor Powell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gaynor Powell, passed away on Christmas Day after a three year battle with cancer.

Gaynor raised thousands of pounds for many charities across the country, one being for her beloved friend, Rob Burrow and the MND community.

The memorial match was due to take place on February 11, but due to a waterlogged pitch after the snowfall, the event had to be called-off.

Organiser and Gaynor’s son, Darren, said; “We were heartbroken, but we now have a new day for the match.

“It will now take place on Sunday, February 25 – same time and place – Hall Green United FC on Painthorpe Lane in Wakefield.”

Gates open at 11.30am and the match kicks off at 1.30pm.

There will still be a host of famous faces taking part, including ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, former Manchester United player Lee Crooks, Emmerdale actor Jay Konzel, You Tube’s Carl Crowley, The Voice and Starstruck singer, Callum Butterworth, Pro boxer Darren Tetley and, of course, Darren’s team the Kews Burrow Charity FC.

Darren said: "We’re hoping to raise money for a memorial bench, where I can take my little boy – when he arrives. This will give us the opportunity to sit and tell him about his amazing nan and what a warrior she was and the true inspiration she was to others.

“It will also be a place for friends and family to go to share their memories and remember her.”

As well as the match, there will be face painting, a bouncy castle, music, raffles, food, ice cream and pool competitions.