New domestic abuse support group launches in Wakefield

A new support group for survivors of domestic abuse has launched in Wakefield.

Run by survivors, the group aims to offer a confidential and informal support system to survivors of domestic abuse.

A new support group for survivors of domestic abuse has launched in Wakefield. Photo: Google Maps

Those who wish to attend are invited to listen, talk or share their story, with the promise of confidentiality.

The first meeting was held at the Malt House Pub, Horbury, from 10am to 12pm today (Monday, January 27), and will be repeated fortnightly thereafter.

In a post, the group's organisers described the group as a "confidential and informal meeting dealing with all types of domestic abuse."

The group is open to over 18s, though those under 18 are urged to contact the organisers on Facebook for confidential advice.

Visit Break the Silence on Facebook for more information.