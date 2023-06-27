The event, created by the Wakefield LGBTQIA+ community group, Longboat, will see 10 new or ‘baby’ queens compete from across the north to take home the crown.

Now in its fourth year, the competition will feature both drag kings and drag queens, including Gabby Smallz, Miss Sour Candy, Britney Sleaze, and more.

Drag queens are people, usually men but can be anybody of any gender, who use costuming and makeup to imitate and often exaggerate female characteristics, for entertainment purposes.

The fourth annual Virgin Drag Queen competition is set to go ahead this Saturday at Wakefield's New Union bar.

And a drag king is someone who dresses and performs in traditionally masculine clothing and makeup.

Organiser of the event and Longboat committee member, Drew-Ashlyn Cunningham, said: "This year is going to be even bigger and better and I’m honoured and grateful to be apart of this.

"The performers and contestants we have this year are incredible and I'm so proud of the work and dedication everyone has put into this and I cannot thank them enough."

The competitors will have to lip sync to songs and will be judged against four categories including crowd reaction, appearance, lip sync ability and overall performance, with the top two queens then going head-to-head in a lip sync battle.

Last year's judges Ariel-51, Madam JJ and Miss Crystal. Only Ariel-51 will be returning as a judge this year.

The competition will be hosted by the New Union’s resident drag queen, Madam Nikoal, and will also feature a performances from one of the creators of the competition, Drew-Ashlyn Cunningham, as well as Ariel-51, Stealia Heart, and Ophelia Later.

And the judges will include Ariel-51, Poptart, Kiki Horsefield, and last year’s winner Domino.

The event, which which has been sponsored by Unite the Union and Mid Yorkshire Health Branch, is free to enter, strictly 18+ and doors will be open from 9pm.

