New era for Wakefield Trinity as Matt Ellis takeover agreement complete

In a statement on the club's website chairman John Minards revealed on Saturday that an agreement has been reached with Matthew Ellis subject to legal completion.

In a statement on their website, Trinity chairman, John Minards, said, “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Matt for this deal to go through following months of discussions and working together through what has been a very difficult time on the field.

"Despite the disappointment of relegation, the club is in a great position for success in the near term. The East Stand is almost open for business and its completion marks the end of a significant phase of our stadium redevelopment, following the new floodlights, screen and playing surface as well as the rebuilding of the North Stand.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introducing himself, Ellis went on to say: “I am sure just like myself and everyone associated with the club you are feeling deeply saddened by the club ultimately failing to maintain Super League status for the first time since 1999.

"This is not through a lack of effort from Mark Applegarth but ultimately we haven’t been good enough.

“We now need to move on to the next chapter in the club’s history, it is my intention to complete the takeover of the club in the next 14 days.

“I have supported the club since going to watch a game at Oakwell in 1999 where we successfully beat St Helens. I have always been a sports fanatic but since that game Rugby League was the game for me and Trin were the team for me. I am originally from Barnsley but I have lived in the Wakefield area since 2010.”

He went on to what he has planned for the club, including investing finances in the club, creating a winning culture at the club, appoint Daryl Powell as the new head coach on an initial four-year deal, appoint a recruitment and salary cap manager to ensure they have fully researched every new player signing for the club and to ensure the youth setup and youth scouting setup delivers the best players coming through the Academy/Scholarship.

He said he wants the club to “engage with the supporters and people of Wakefield to make the club the most fan oriented professional sports club in the game. A new Wakefield Trinity App is being developed and will be ready for the start of the new season.”

“We are pleased to be supporting the ongoing investment in the club's ground, which alongside financial stability from a new owner and fantastic fans, Trinity are in a good position to bounce back and we’ll be cheering them all the way.”

Speaking on the new ownership, Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our rugby league teams and share the pain felt by Wakefield Trinity fans following relegation from Super League.

“The council welcome the news that Matthew Ellis has been confirmed as the new owner. We know Matthew has been working with the existing set up as part of his role on the Advisory Board, which will help the transition process and his new sponsorship deal is a massive boost to the club.

