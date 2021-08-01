Eight councils in Yorkshire and the Humber have come together to encourage people and families across the county to consider part time and full time paid fostering in their local communities. Photo credit: Stock.adobe

Eight councils in Yorkshire and the Humber have come together to encourage people and families across the county to consider part time and full time paid fostering in their local communities.

Yorkshire Council fostering departments: Bradford, Calderdale, Leeds, Kirklees, Wakefield, North Yorkshire York and Hull have formed a new partnership called Foster4YourCouncil.

The councils involved are encouraging more people and families to step forward to help foster the most vulnerable children.

The initiative is looking for foster carers from all walks of life to foster – including those who are single, married or in a civil partnership, own or rent your home, have children or not.

Coun Sue Duffy, the portfolio holder for Children & Families, for Bradford Council, said: "There are hundreds of children across Yorkshire right now who have a right to thrive and need somebody in their community to support and believe in them.

"I hope someone reading this today will decide to enquire about becoming a foster carer."

“We need foster carers for children of all ages and backgrounds, including groups of brothers and sisters, children with disabilities and older children and teenagers."

As part of the initiative a new dedicated fostering website will be launched on August 1 2021 (Yorkshire Day).

While joint online recruitment events and a celebratory events are being held later this year and in 2022.

Coun Duffy, added: "We’re 100% committed to changing the lives of children and young people in the Bradford district and across Yorkshire.

"Working on this new initiative with the other seven authorities involved in Foster4YourCouncil will benefit children in care and will better enable children to stay in their community.

"I’m pleased, we as a Council, are supporting this latest campaign to increase the number and diversity of foster carers recruited directly to local authorities.

"This will undoubtedly give us more choice when matching a child; finding the right fostering family for each child is key to our ultimate goal of building brighter futures for children in our care."

As part of the scheme the training and a market-leading financial package in recognition of the skills, commitment and support foster carers provide is offered.