New funding for Hepworth Gallery, National Coal Mining Museum and Theatre Royal Wakefield announced

The first recipients of Wakefield’s Council’s Connecting Culture Grants are three established organisations that will use the funds to deepen their work with local communities.

The grants, totalling £117,000, have been awarded to The Hepworth Wakefield, National Coal Mining Museum for England, and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

This funding will pilot innovative programmes for Wakefield families and those who have traditionally been less involved in art and culture.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting The Hepworth Wakefield, National Coal Mining Museum for England and Theatre Royal Wakefield this year with our Connecting Culture grants.

“This funding will ensure residents across Wakefield district have opportunities to take part in workshops, attend events, and join in with the rich cultural activity here in Wakefield district which we know will be hugely impactful for wellbeing.

“This funding shows our shared vision with these important arts organisations to reach more people in our district with the transformational opportunity to participate in arts, culture and creativity, especially those who may not traditionally take part in culture”.The grants will ensure communities are encouraged and supported to take part in cultural activities, events and projects.

Grants will also support exciting, innovative events as part of this year’s Light Up festival.

Connecting Culture grants will return next year and will form part of the district wide development towards the Year of Culture 2024, and details will be announced in early 2023.

For more information visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/culture-grants/connecting-culture-grants