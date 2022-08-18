New home for Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank as cost of living crisis worsens

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The uniform bank will operate out of a storage container owned by Knottingley Foodbank in the car park of Ropewalk Methodist Church.

It will move into the container in the next fortnight.

Since creating the uniform bank in November 2021, founder April Wetherall, a former teaching assistant, from Knottingley, said she has outfitted over 100 children with free school uniforms.

Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank.

The demand has “grown loads” since the cost of living crisis emerged at the beginning of the year and April expects that it will get worse come October.

April said: “I set up the uniform bank in November following a dispute with a local school about children not being able to wear boots to class in the middle of winter and parents struggling to buy uniform.

“My husband suggested setting up a swap shop and the idea for the bank came from that.

“At the minute, the bank is run from my shed and my house, there is that much stuff.

April currently runs the uniform bank from her shed.

“So, a big storage unit is going to be really helpful.”

Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank covers all schools in these areas including De Lacy Academy, England Lane Primary School, The Vale Primary Academy, Simpson’s Lane Academy, WIllow Green Academy and Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy.

April added: “We’ve noticed a big increase in uptake for uniforms and from October there is going to be an even bigger need with the cost of energy bills going up again.

“People are struggling to buy food, the last thing we need is for people to worry about uniforms.”

Founder of Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank, April Wetherall.

April will be holding two pop up shops before the Uniform Bank moves into the container.

These will be held at Knottingley RUFC on Wednesday August 17 at 6.30pm and at the Local Hub Pinewood place on Warwick Estate on Friday August 19 at 10am.

For more information on how to access the free uniform or to donate visit Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank’s Facebook group here or email [email protected]