Joys Coffee House Wakefield will officially open its doors on Friday in the space opposite the old TK Maxx, which moved to Trinity Walk last month.

Part of a family run business, it is the third coffee shop to be opened by Ryan Joy and his brother Wayne in under two years.

The brothers opened their first venture in Kirkburton last year followed by another in Otley.

Ryan, who is originally from Normanton, is excited to return to Wakefield to open the business, saying they pride themselves on serving luxury food and coffee at an affordable price with a wide-ranging menu catering for all tastes, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.

Owner Ryan said: “We will be offering brunch food - French toast, eggs benedict, pancakes and traditional breakfasts.

“We will also be serving a range of cakes, afternoon tea, grazing boards and homemade soup.”

The coffee shop will also be offering Darkwoods - a premium coffee that is from Slaithwaite in Huddersfield.

Ryan said: “Basically, the concept is a good quality brunch in a nice relaxed atmosphere for all the family.”

The coffee shop has plenty of seating for guests and features a Yorkshire rustic theme throughout the venue.

A spokesperson for The Ridings said: “We are so excited to welcome Joys Coffee House Wakefield to the centre! Bringing life back to our Kitchen Garden, the old Keg & Kitchen.

“Find them on the upper mall in the Kitchen Garden, up the slope from the Cathedral entrance.”

Joys Coffee House is currently running a promotion on their Facebook page where people have the chance to win a grazing board for two by following their page and sharing the post.

The coffee shop will be open seven days a week, from 8.30am to 4pm Monday-Saturday and from 9.30am to 4pm on a Sunday.