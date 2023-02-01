New independent group aiming to ‘break the chains of party politics’ in the Wakefield district

The newly-formed Wakefield and District Independents group plan to stand candidates in all 21 Wakefield Council wards at this year’s local elections.

Leader John Thomas, from Castleford, said seven candidates have already been confirmed.

A sitting independent councillor, Paul Stockhill, has also joined the group.

Mr Thomas, who plans to contest Altofts and Whitwood ward, said: “The defining characteristic of a Wakefield and District Independents candidate is that they are committed to serving the constituents of their wards and not that of any party line or whip.

“People are abandoning their previously held views that ‘this party’ is better than ‘that party’ and realising that somebody who lives in their ward, who is their neighbour and also feels the impacts of decisions made by Wakefield Council, would be the best person to represent their views.

“When I have been out campaigning in my ward, I have been challenged with: ‘what difference can you make, you’re only one person against the will of the Labour-led council?’”

“By electing a group of independent councillors, all of whom will support the others with their issues in their own wards, we can finally break the chains of party politics in the Wakefield district and represent the needs and wants of the people and not that of outside interests.”

Mr Thomas said the group’s plan for May’s elections is to displace the Tories to become the official opposition, with a view to taking control of the Labour-run council at the local elections in 2024.

He added: “I would encourage anybody who has ever thought about wanting to make a difference in your community or your neighbourhood, to get in touch and have a conversation about standing as a Wakefield and District Independents candidate or to support the campaign in your area where we already have a candidate.”

“Wakefield and District Independents’ Councillors will be committed to bringing the decision-making capability back to the local residents.”

Those planning to stand as Wakefield and District Independents candidates include:

John Thomas (Altofts and Whitwood). The group leader works as an NHS supply chain manager. He has previously stood for election as a candidate for Reform UK and the Democrats and Veterans Party.

Neil Kennedy (Airedale and Ferry Fryston). Mr Kennedy has lived in Airedale all his life and was worked within the community for the past 25 years. He is currently CEO of Chrysalis Youth & Community Project, a registered charity.

Cliff Parsons (Normanton). The army veteran now works as a HGV driver and has lived in Normanton for 35 years.

Nic Stansby (Wrenthorpe and Outwood West). Ms Stansby was a councillor for four years and was previously the Tory group leader on Wakefield Council.

Chris Gill (Wakefield West). Ms Gill is a trustee and long-serving volunteer for Wrenthorpe Assist, one of Wakefield’s largest food banks

Matt Cooper (Wakefield North). Mr Cooper is the owner and licensee of a coffee shop and wine bar in Wakefield.

Jenny Prest (Stanley and Outwood East). Ms Prest owns her own cleaning business. She has no previous experience of politics but wants to serve her local area.