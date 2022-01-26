New Jobcentre at Navigation Walk, Wakefield has opened

New temporary Jobcentre at Navigation Warehouse, Wakefield

It will offer intensive job support and advice to young people from Wakefield and the surrounding areas. Work coaches specialising in the self-employed and long term unemployed will also be based there.

Each of the 36 new work coaches will help local people looking for work in Wakefield, Hemsworth, Pontefract, and Castleford with one-on-one tailored support.

Customer service leader Louise Soar will be overseeing the new site. She said: "“This is an exciting time for Wakefield and the surrounding area. It's a a stunning building and a real opportunity to really support our 16-24 youth customers as well as self-employed and long term unemployed customers.

"As we continue to open up our local jobs market and recover, we will be working closely with our employers to fill vacancies as quickly as possible and make a difference to the lives of our customers.

"Our team of work coaches are passionate, motivated, and committed to helping our customers move forward into employment and opportunities.”

Mims Davies MP, minister for employment said: "We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Wakefield."