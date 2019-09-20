New Kiddie signs placed outside schools to minimise accidents

A team of volunteers are helping to support people through shock and grief following road traffic collisions.

Support and Care After Road Death and injury (SCARD) is a charity which offers support and free counselling to people who have been involved, witnessed or affected by a road traffic collision.

Kiddie Signs have been placed outside Holy Trinity School, Church Street.

Anne Field became trustee after being referred to SCARD after losing her daughter, Laura Field, 16 years ago in an accident.

Mrs Field said: “They helped me an unbelievable amount, they teach you that you will never get over it, but they teach you how to cope with it and live with it.

"Without SCARD I do not know where I would be now. "

And after her counselling she took the decision to become a volunteer so she could help others.

The charity was given a grant by by Co-op and the money will be used to place signs outside schools to make drivers aware of where it is safe to park, drop off and pick up their children.

Holy Trinity School, on Church Street, Ossett was the first to accept the Kiddie Signs and have placed it at the entrance of the school.

SCARD has also been holding fundraising events to fund free counselling sessions across Britain.

Due to limited funds the sessions can only be provided if people are able to commute to the head office, Ossett.

The charity offers a free helpline open from 9am till 9pm everyday of the year.

With only limited volunteers, SCARD are hoping for more to help support the help line and take part in upcoming events.

You can call the helpline on 03451235542.