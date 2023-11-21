New look for Wakefield's markets as part of £6.47m repair and improvement plan

Wakefield Council has unveiled a new visual identity, created to modernise the look and feel of the district’s six markets as part of a £6.47m programme of repair and improvement.

Following an extensive consultation with residents and traders, the new look is being rolled out across the markets, starting with gazebos at Wakefield Market.

The new gazebo design incorporates feedback from market traders, local retailers and key stakeholders.

The remaining five markets, Castleford, Ossett, Normanton, Pontefract and South Elmsall will also start to see fresh new signage and stall sheeting as improvement works continue.

L-R – Coun David Pickersgill, Coun Michael Graham, Coun Elizabeth Rhodes, with officers who have delivered the scheme.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It’s great to see the new visual identity that’s been created for our markets come to life and I think it looks brilliant.

"I can’t wait for it to be rolled out across the rest of the district.

“We have an important programme of work underway to make our markets an even more attractive place for people to visit and for people to trade from and the new visual identity is another step in the right direction.

“If you are starting out with a new business or want to expand your current business, why not consider becoming a market stall trader?

" It’s a great low risk, low-cost way to test your business in a friendly, supportive environment.”

Work is also continuing to improve and repair the markets, with works in Pontefract due to finish in the coming months and Castleford in Spring 2024.

The work will enhance their quality and look, to attract new traders and ensure they continue to play a significant role in bringing more shoppers to the town centres and contributing to the local economy.

Whilst the work continues, the markets are welcoming new traders with fresh business ideas.

New and existing traders are offered a range of support from the markets team including the newly updated Business Start-Up scheme, which includes a substantial 50 per cent reduction in rent over the first 12 weeks of trading. This means new traders will pay six weeks full rent and