Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memory Cafe at Outwood Memorial Hall will open on Tuesday, September 6 from 2pm to 4pm and will then be open every first Tuesday of the month.

It will be a get together for people who have memory issues and their friends, carers and family.

Local historian Mike Hooley will bring photos and memorabilia to help prompt memories and hopefully people will chat about them.

The Memory Cafe will be open from next week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nic Stansby who organised the project said: “Isolation and lack of social contact over the last two years has led to some people having memory issues and being wary of going out.

"The Memory Cafe will be a warm, safe environment for people to enjoy traditional home-baked cake by Kim Shaw and have a chatter about times past.

“We'll have a different themed cafe each month and possibly dance to music from a real record player!

“Thanks to Margaret Kershaw and the Outwood Memorial Hall Committee, who are supporting this new venture, we're really looking forward to welcoming new faces and taking a trip down memory lane.”

The NHS says there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia.

One in 14 people over the age of 65 have dementia and 1 in 6 people over 80 live with the condition.

The number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer.

By 2025 the number of people with dementia in the UK will be more than one million.

The cafe is free but donations are appreciated.