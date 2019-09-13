New microbar confirmed for town centre

Planning permission has been granted to convert a retail unit in Horbury town centre into a microbar.

The lot at 29 Queen Street is currently vacant.

The proposals received one objection from a member of the public. They said: “The premises do not appear to have any outside space for smoking, taking in of deliveries or refuse and no sanitary or toilet convenience connected to mains drainage to accommodate their clientele.

“The change could cause a lot of problems for the many residents. Having lived here for over thirty years I can hear and accept the noise from the public houses and aftermath of problems this bring I can only expect it to get much worse.”

A planning report said: “The proposed change of use is appropriate to this location and will not result in detrimental impacts upon the local area where a mix of uses exist.”