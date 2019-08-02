New museum could be created at castle if plans are given approval

A residential property at Pontefract Castle could be converted into a new museum, if planning permission if given the go-ahead.

The house at 6 Castle Chain sits close to the entrance of the castle and is thought to be at least 400 years old.

The application has been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department by the Elizabeth Love Trust to house artefacts of local historical importance.

They intend to open the buildings up for guided visits.

In a statement from the trust, they said: “The new facility will be a small museum with occasional opening hours where visits will be by appointment involving the general public and schools who may have an interest in a unique collection of local historical artefacts.”

Often known as the Main Guard or the Barbican of Pontefract Castle, the building is split into three addresses.

Grade II-listed, experts say the buildings are likely to be from the 17th century, although they have been extended in the last 18th century and the late 19th century.

However, it is thought that an earlier structure was in place on the site, dating back to the 13 or 1400s that formed part of the castle’s barbican, serving as a stables and house.

As part of the plans, The Elizabeth Love Trust says that if permission is granted, the house would need to be brought up to scratch with new electric wiring.

It will also need a wheelchair ramp to adhere to disability laws. No new parking would be create with the scheme.