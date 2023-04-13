News you can trust since 1852
New Ossett Fanfare Music School premises to be opened by Mayor of Wakefield

A new centre for a Wakefield music school is to be unveiled this month.

By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Fanfare Music has been operating in Ossett for over five years and teaches more than 150 students learning a variety of instruments from piano to mandolin.

The school is set to move into new premises at RCM Business Park on Dewsbury Road which will feature custom built teaching, recording and rehearsal spaces.

Director Jenna Fan, said: “I wanted to create a space where students can be themselves, feel comfortable and get creative and also where teachers, and other creatives, can have the freedom to explore musical and artistic ideas.”

DIrector of Fanfare Music, Jenna Fan.DIrector of Fanfare Music, Jenna Fan.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David and Anita Jones, will cut the ribbon at the official opening on Saturday, April 22 at 3pm.

There will be live music at the school from 11am to 4pm and the public are invited to have a tour of the centre and find out about lessons or creative spaces.

Fanfare Music is open seven days a week teaching piano, violin, guitar, brass, drama, singing and drums.

For more information visit: https://fanfaremusic.com.

