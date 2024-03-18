New plans to be revealed for £10m revamp of former Kellingley Social Club
Wakefield Council is considering ideas for a major redevelopment of Kellingley Social Club.
The local authority has announced plans to hold workshops with local groups, councillors and the town’s MP Yvette Cooper to discuss proposals.
They will also get to see some of the initial design ideas for Kellingley Sports Pavilion.
The facility, next to old social club building, is a base for adult and youth sports teams and will be part of the first phase of redevelopment.
The council announced a re-think of its plans for the site last year after they were criticised by local politicians.
Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We’ve already got some sound feedback from the previous public consultations about what people want to see.
“We want this project to deliver the best outcomes for the people of Knottingley.
“So, it’s important that we continue to have community input as we keep moving this forward.”
The council said it had also spoken to the government about “exploring additional funding opportunities” for the scheme.
Coun Graham added: “We’ve now got some early concept ideas for the Pavilion and wider site to look at.
“The workshops will give us initial feedback from some of the people who have a vested interest in it.
“We look forward to sharing this with the wider community as soon as we can.
In February 2023, the Labour-run council approved major investment to turn the building into a community hub.
It was intended that the new facility would host sports, youth clubs and community groups, with a job centre and Citizens Advice bureau also based there.
Knottingley’s three Lib Dem councillors described the project as ‘a waste of public money’ as many of the services are already available in the area.
In May, Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said the local authority would “take another look” at the scheme after listening to feedback from the local community.