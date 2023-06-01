News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

New Pride flag will fly over Wakefield Town Hall this month

A new flag to celebrate Pride month has been presented to Wakefield Council and will fly over the city’s town hall.
By James Carney
Published 1st Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The flag will remain in place throughout June.

Wakefield Pride gained charitable status in spring 2020 and has organised events in the city since 2005.

It stages Wakefield’s official annual festival and other events in the district.

From left to right, Coun Michael Graham, Simon Lightwood MP, Coun Matthew Morley, Cllr Denise Jeffery, Matthew Copeland Wakefield Pride, Coun Darren Byford Deputy Mayor, Jo King and Marc Beachill Wakefield Pride with the new flagFrom left to right, Coun Michael Graham, Simon Lightwood MP, Coun Matthew Morley, Cllr Denise Jeffery, Matthew Copeland Wakefield Pride, Coun Darren Byford Deputy Mayor, Jo King and Marc Beachill Wakefield Pride with the new flag
From left to right, Coun Michael Graham, Simon Lightwood MP, Coun Matthew Morley, Cllr Denise Jeffery, Matthew Copeland Wakefield Pride, Coun Darren Byford Deputy Mayor, Jo King and Marc Beachill Wakefield Pride with the new flag
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wakefield branch’s treasurer and trustee, Matthew Copeland, said: "We’re proud to have our flag fly once again on our town hall for Pride Month and thank our local leaders for their support.

"Our mission has always been the promotion of equality and diversity for the public benefit, in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"We raise awareness among the public about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community, cultivating a sentiment in favour of equality and diversity.

"We provide entertainment from a wide variety of cultures and foster a fun family atmosphere.”

Last years hosts Glitz Von Winkle, St Sordid Secret, Bianca Baroness of BarnsleyLast years hosts Glitz Von Winkle, St Sordid Secret, Bianca Baroness of Barnsley
Last years hosts Glitz Von Winkle, St Sordid Secret, Bianca Baroness of Barnsley
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wakefield’s main Pride Festival and Parade will return to the city centre on Sunday, August 13, just off Northgate.

If you would like to get involved, volunteer or sponsor, contact [email protected]

At last year’s event thousands attended the event over the weekend, making it one of the biggest free events the city centre has ever seen.

People marched around the city centre and up to the main stage at Borough Road car park.

A rainbow flag fills a street by Trinity Walk at last year's PrideA rainbow flag fills a street by Trinity Walk at last year's Pride
A rainbow flag fills a street by Trinity Walk at last year's Pride
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The performances continued into the night with many after parties continuing in bars and clubs around the precinct.

Read More
Black Rock pub's famous Christmas decorations have been sold to raise cash for W...
Crowds in Wakefield city centre at last year's prideCrowds in Wakefield city centre at last year's pride
Crowds in Wakefield city centre at last year's pride
Related topics:PrideWakefield Council