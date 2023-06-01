The flag will remain in place throughout June.

Wakefield Pride gained charitable status in spring 2020 and has organised events in the city since 2005.

It stages Wakefield’s official annual festival and other events in the district.

From left to right, Coun Michael Graham, Simon Lightwood MP, Coun Matthew Morley, Cllr Denise Jeffery, Matthew Copeland Wakefield Pride, Coun Darren Byford Deputy Mayor, Jo King and Marc Beachill Wakefield Pride with the new flag

The Wakefield branch’s treasurer and trustee, Matthew Copeland, said: "We’re proud to have our flag fly once again on our town hall for Pride Month and thank our local leaders for their support.

"Our mission has always been the promotion of equality and diversity for the public benefit, in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"We raise awareness among the public about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community, cultivating a sentiment in favour of equality and diversity.

"We provide entertainment from a wide variety of cultures and foster a fun family atmosphere.”

Last years hosts Glitz Von Winkle, St Sordid Secret, Bianca Baroness of Barnsley

Wakefield’s main Pride Festival and Parade will return to the city centre on Sunday, August 13, just off Northgate.

If you would like to get involved, volunteer or sponsor, contact [email protected]

At last year’s event thousands attended the event over the weekend, making it one of the biggest free events the city centre has ever seen.

People marched around the city centre and up to the main stage at Borough Road car park.

A rainbow flag fills a street by Trinity Walk at last year's Pride

The performances continued into the night with many after parties continuing in bars and clubs around the precinct.