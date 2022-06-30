New £1.3m all-weather pitch to open this weekend

Wakefield Council provided the funding to South Elmsall Town Council, after a successful application through the Council’s Capital Programme, to replace a grass pitch with a modern alternative.

The floodlit 3G football pitch will increase facilities for training and matches for children’s and community football teams in the area, as well as casual recreational use.

Residents are invited to attend the opening day which starts at 10am with a ribbon cutting, and will be followed by three football matches at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 3G pitch at Frickley.

Coun Steve Tulley, chairman of South Elmsall Town Council, said: “There’s a lot of excitement in our community about the pitch opening from adults and children, as they will benefit from this fantastic new facility.”

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We are very much looking forward to the opening day and are really proud to have worked with South Elmsall Town Council on this great new community sports facility that will be enjoyed by children and adults, for years to come.

“The new pitch will help to support community football in the south-east of our district and will be accessible to a range of community groups, as well as to schools and local football clubs.”

The all-weather pitch will support year-round use, giving people opportunities to take part in community football and training.

There were in excess of 150 junior footballers using the old grass pitches each week, and it is hoped that the new 3G pitch will allow this to increase to 350 young people a week.