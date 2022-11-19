A further 69% fail to do any research to make sure it is the right puppy for them.

Many are putting themselves at risk of being petfished, as an incredible 85% admitted they did no research into the breeder or the parents, such as looking at health tests, before getting their puppy, and 43% get hit with expensive vets bills in the first two years of their puppy’s life, according to the new research from Burns Pet Nutrition.

The research of 2,000 pet owners also found that 1% of puppies don’t make it to two years old, sadly passing away due to health problems.

When it comes to purchasing a new puppy, new pet owners are falling for puppy dog eyes, with more than a third of new owners admitting they are swayed by a puppy’s cute looks, new research has revealed.

To make matters worse, almost a third of new owners fail to take out pet insurance to cover the cost of the treatment.

There is also the risk that the puppy could have a congenital or hereditary health condition that is common to that breed which isn’t always covered by insurance, particularly if there have been any signs or symptoms of that condition prior to taking out the insurance.

This can end up costing owners thousands of pounds to treat, which almost one in 10 have fallen victim to.

This research comes as Burns Pet Nutrition is championing healthy puppies and dogs, and has partnered with Admiral Pet Insurance and Anaïs Gallagher to help educate new dog owners into doing their research before they purchase a furry friend.

They have created a checklist, encouraging puppy buyers to PAWS for Thought before they take a puppy home.

PAWS For Thought with these four steps:

*Make sure to see the puppy/kitten with its mum

*Research the possible health problems of that breed and which conditions they might suffer from. Ask to see the parents’ health tests, if there aren't any ask why or walk away

*Work out what sort of diet your pet will need and its likely cost, along with the levels of mental stimulation and exercise it will need, and try and select a pet that meets your lifestyle

*Get an insurance quote for the breed to make sure you can afford it, and check what breed conditions are/aren’t covered by pet insurance

John Burns, MBE, founder of Burns Pet Food said: “We all want happy, healthy dogs, and have them be part of our family for as long as possible.

"Many put themselves at risk of expensive vet bills quite early on in their pet’s life, often without pet insurance, or for a condition that isn’t covered by their insurance as it’s a common condition for that breed.

"It is hard not to fall in love with an adorable puppy, but it is important to PAWS and think is this a healthy puppy, can I afford to care for it if it comes unwell.

"Whilst every puppy needs a home, the more people continue to buy pets from breeders who focus on money over breeding healthy pets, this issue will only continue to grow to meet the demand.”

Anais Gallagher, who is supporting the PAWS For Thought campaign said: “I frequently see on social media, dogs and puppies with health deficiencies that lead to expensive vet treatments, often down to bad or irresponsible breeding.