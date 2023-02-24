The leagues are already proving popular, and will take place on the pitch at Crofton Academy.

Area manager for Leisure Leagues, Shakeil Barrett, was especially delighted at the amount of players who were signing up who didn’t have a team.

He said: “The fact that football is for all has always been key to our ethos, and we know that many players might not have enough friends in an area to form a team, for whatever reason.

Players and teams are encouraged to sign up to the new six-a-side league before the last spots are snapped up.

"Now, we are proud to offer everyone the chance to play and we will be able to make sure we can get everyone a game.”

Teams are competing for top prizes, in the Leisure Leagues prize draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away. The top prize is a trip to Benidorm for the whole team.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is reduced entry to all new teams, meaning a saving of £35 on the Monday league before Monday, May 8. Players can also pay for their matches with Google and Apple Pay,

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

