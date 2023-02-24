News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New six-a-side community football leauge set to launch in Wakefield

A new six-a-side league is to kick off in Wakefield – and both teams and individual players are urged to join now before the last few remaining places are snapped up.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The leagues are already proving popular, and will take place on the pitch at Crofton Academy.

Area manager for Leisure Leagues, Shakeil Barrett, was especially delighted at the amount of players who were signing up who didn’t have a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The fact that football is for all has always been key to our ethos, and we know that many players might not have enough friends in an area to form a team, for whatever reason.

Players and teams are encouraged to sign up to the new six-a-side league before the last spots are snapped up.
Most Popular

"Now, we are proud to offer everyone the chance to play and we will be able to make sure we can get everyone a game.”

Teams are competing for top prizes, in the Leisure Leagues prize draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away. The top prize is a trip to Benidorm for the whole team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is reduced entry to all new teams, meaning a saving of £35 on the Monday league before Monday, May 8. Players can also pay for their matches with Google and Apple Pay,

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

To join, visit: https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/crofton-academy/wakefield-monday/?ref_c=FCGX9iBhHWq4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
A minute’s silence for Ukraine as Wakefield marks one-year anniversary of war
WakefieldGoogle