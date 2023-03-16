News you can trust since 1852
New specialist care home opens its doors creating 100 jobs

Specialist care provider, Exemplar Health Care, has officially opened its brand-new specialist care home, creating 100 jobs.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT

Wheldale Heights on Wheldon Road, supports 24 adults living with complex needs, including those with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities.

The new complex needs care home has 24 large bedrooms surrounded by spacious and accessible gardens for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Every bedroom comes equipped with an en-suite wet room and, in addition, the home has an activities hub, sensory bathrooms and is close to local amenities and transport links so that people can maintain their community connections.

A new specialist care home is opening in Castleford
Claire Heaton, home manager, said: “We are so excited to bring a new home to the Castleford area. Our primary aim at Wheldale Heights is to help our residents with everyday living skills and empower them to live their best lives.

“Wheldale Heights will provide a supportive environment where people can receive the specialist nursing care that they need while remaining close to home.

"Our holistic approach to care ensures that people get the right care, at the right time and by the right team, the right time round – which stops the cycle of failed placements.

“Being able to create over 100 jobs in the local area is extremely rewarding, and for those wanting to progress their career or start out in the industry, this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

The care home has state of the art facilities and is designed to help those with complex needs
The new complex needs care home has 24 large bedrooms surrounded by spacious and accessible gardens for residents and visitors to enjoy
Castleford