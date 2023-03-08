Exemplar Health Care has opened the units as part of a £1.5 million scheme to support people living with acquired brain injuries, complex mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

The firm’s new development, adjacent to care home, Bennett Court, will help adults with complex and high acuity needs who better suit a smaller group living space and will support those that are on a rehabilitation pathway, allowing for continued independence.

Amanda Mitchell, home manager at Bennett Court, said: “I’m thrilled we have officially opened Exemplar Health Care’s new apartments in Pontefract, especially after having already establishing Bennett Court as a leading specialist care home.

Exemplar Health has unveiled the new apartments in Pontefract to help those with specialist conditions

"The new apartments will allow us to accommodate those who require more specialised care in smaller group settings, allowing people to have their own private space within the home whilst still receiving the highest quality of personalised nursing care.”

Exemplar Health Care is currently recruiting for a number of roles at Bennett Court including registered nurses and health care assistants for the new apartments. As well as access to a range of rewards and benefits, those who are appointed into the role of registered nurse will receive a one-off £5,000 welcome bonus following a successful probation.

For more information about the new Pontefract-based apartments, or to learn more about the services provided, please visit the website: https://www.exemplarhc.com/care-homes/bennett-court