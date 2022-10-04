Specsavers has opened its second Wakefield store in Sainsbury’s in Trinity Walk.

Launched on September 26, the new 88 square meter store will provide a range of optical and audiology services.

Store directors, Mandip Rehal and Reinhard Muckenhuber, and a team of five staff celebrated the launch with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside Mayor of Wakefield David Jones, who was the first to test the latest equipment.

Coun David Jones opened the shop inside Sainsbury's at Trinity Walk.

Mandip, optometrist director of both the Wakefield Westgate and Wakefield Marsh store, said: “We are delighted to add another store to the Wakefield community which will help support and educate our customers on the importance of eye and hearing care.

Steve Price, Head of Trading and Operations for Specsavers in Sainsbury’s, said: “Mandip and Reinhard have been amazing to work alongside, and I wish them the very best in the future."