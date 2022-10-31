New support service for the armed forces and their families opens Featherstone

The 5 Towns Veterans Support Hub in Featherstone, which is the first of its kind in West Yorkshire, will provide a welcoming space and a listening ear, as well as a central focal point for services and partners to come together and reach out to the veterans’ community.

The initiative has been led by Alan Austin, himself a veteran, who in partnership with Wakefield Council, secured the old Purston Park Sports Changing Room building for conversion into a purpose designed Veterans Hub, with the council supporting funding initiatives to ensure the project was delivered.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, who opened the new hub, said: “Our veterans and armed services personal and their families are a credit to our district and to our nation.

Back row - Capt David Ridley RIFLES; Capt J Thompson Royal Engineers; Warrant Officer class one Danny Long Rifles, Regimential Sergeant Officer. Front row, Coun Denise Jeffery; The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Mr Ed Anderson CBE.

“I am delighted to see to how this project had been delivered through an absolute commitment to delivering real support for all veterans across our district.

“This is such a strong example of how by working together we can help deliver on our aspirations to promote and support the welfare of the veterans’ community.”

The development of the hub is part of the Council’s long-term commitment to meet the aims of The Armed Forces Covenant – a document which sets out how the council will work with service personnel and veterans to support their welfare.

The hub grew from the setting up in 2016 of the Castleford Veterans Breakfast Club by Mr Austin, and as the membership grew it soon became clear that there was a growing need to create a veteran friendly space that could be accessible five days a week. The Council was approached, and the premises was offered, which was improved with the support of Equans, and Keepmoat and is being run as a community enterprise partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Alan Austin; Coun Denise Jeffery; Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson; High Sherrif of West Yorkshire, Mrs Susan Baker MBE JP DL and Coun Steve Vickers, Wakefield Armed Forces Champion

Keith Jeffery, Hub Company Secretary, said: “Many veterans can find it very difficult to seek help and advice if they are struggling in some aspect of their life.

"We recognised there was a need to bring people together, create camaraderie and a space where people can meet and talk, and where we can sign post people to help and support services that will offer the expert advice they need. Having this new space will make a huge difference to so many people, and we appreciate the support of the council, our partners and committed individuals who’ve made this happen.”

The hub will be able to sign post people to services including housing, employment, mental, and dealing with money issues. The hub also has contacts to support with mental health including support for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agencies and charities that support the veterans’ community will have drop-in sessions at the hub and it will host veterans and carers from retirement/care homes and be a focal point for veteran related activities.