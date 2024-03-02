Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the 129-home development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient properties.

Prices range from £324,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached property to £584,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Interested buyers can now visit a three-bedroom Wentworth house type showhome to experience one of the housebuilder’s new homes at first hand.

On the ground floor, the Wentworth has a dedicated lobby space and a spacious lounge room which leads to a hallway and WC. At the rear of the property, there is an open plan kitchen/dining space with integrated appliances.

French doors bring the light in and give access to the rear garden. The Wentworth also features an internal garage store space.

On the first floor, there are two extra-large double bedrooms. One benefits from a modern ensuite shower room and the other is served by a family bathroom.

The second floor is home to the primary bedroom with dedicated dressing area, an ensuite shower room available in a range of colours and finishes, and Velux windows.

Selected plots at Strawberry Fields have five per cent deposit paid, which can be worth up to £28,750; stamp duty paid; a £10,000 deposit contribution; and £1,000 towards legal fees.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Our Wentworth showhome provides prospective buyers with the ideal opportunity to come and see for themselves what we have on offer at Strawberry Fields.

“As a business we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their ideal next move a reality.

“With our great range of incentives and variety of house types, we are looking forward to welcoming more families to Strawberry Fields and continuing to create a vibrant new community within Carlton”.