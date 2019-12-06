New three-storey care home to be built in Wakefield

Permission has been granted to build a new 66-bed care home as a housing development in Wakefield.

The three-storey building is set to be put up at City Fields on land east of the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road.

Drive-thru and retail units planned for Wakefield’s City Fields estate

The facility will provide single-room accommodation, with en-suite facilities and communal for each resident.

Wakefield to get new Morrisons store as 500 jobs confirmed for City Fields development

When it is completed City Field will comprise around 2,500 new homes.