New venue ready for Wakefield Festival of Beer 2019

Wakefield Festival of Beer will return next week to a brand new venue at the city's former Market Hall.

The breweries confirmed for thisyear's festival include 5 Towns, Vocation, Purity, Salt, Kirkstall, Tooth and Claw, Dock Beers, Legitimate Industries, 5 Barrel and Truth Hurts.

The hall has recently reopened as an arts hub after ceasing trading as market last year.

The festival will run from Thursday, September 19 to Saturday, September 21.

Tickets can be obtained from www.wakefieldfestivalofbeer.co.uk