The New Year Honours List 2023 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.

A total of 1,107 people have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK for their work in areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

In the Wakefield District, four people are being awarded MBEs. They are:

Christopher Kamara – For services to Association Football, to Anti-Racism and to Charity.

Jane Alison Read - Clinical Framework Progression Lead, Directorate of Security, His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service.

Ruth Ann Kerry - Victim Liaison Officer, Yorkshire and the Humber Public Protection Unit, Probation Service, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to victims.

Richard Holmes - Managing Director, Cryer & Stott. For services to the British Food Industry.

Richard said: “I’m so proud and humbled to be given an MBE in King Charles’s first ever New Year’s Honours List.

"I would like to thank my wife Clare and children Samuel and Valentine for supporting me. The honour is an accolade for all the Cryer & Stott family who have worked by my side to make Cryer & Stott the success it is today.’’

The honour comes as the family run business celebrates it’s 25th year in business, a huge milestone after what has been a testing few years.

The team at Cryer & Stott said: “We are so proud to share the news. Richard’s passion to work with small artisan producers to bring exciting unique products to businesses as well as building a product range with innovation on traditions has gained him this prestigious award.”