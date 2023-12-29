New Year Honours: Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield to receive CBEs from the King

Rugby League and Motor Neurone Disease campaigning heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list and both have spoken about their pride at representing the MND community.

Kevin was awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition for his outstanding playing career and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his work in raising awareness and funds for those impacted by MND.

His friend and former team mate Rob was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 and since then has used his own battle to give a voice to all those living with MND.

Rob himself was awarded an MBE in 2021 in recognition for his work for the MND community.

The friends will now both receive the CBE and hope to have a joint investiture after plans for them to receive their 2021 awards together were scuppered when Burrow was taken ill. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

Kevin, whose latest challenge in December once again raised over £1million, said: “When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours, it is about the MND community.

"I feel like I’m the one getting singled out but it’s been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.”

Since Rob’s diagnosis, fundraising led by Sinfield and his four epic annual challenges, has raised over £15million, which includes the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 when the image of Sinfield carrying Burrow across the finish line went viral on social media around the world.

Kevin added, “I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and for fighting for Rob so I feel very humbled by the whole thing.

“I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again. The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

"I think the whole family have shown us all what a great family look like and they’ve been so inspirational.”

Rob said: “I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community. It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again.