News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Newhaven service users get a taste of the safari with a visit from some interesting animals

Service users at Newhaven at Newton Lodge Fieldhead Hospital had a taste of the safari with a visit from some interesting animals.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Service users at Newhaven, a low security home for men with learning difficulties, got to meet an armadillo, a lizard, a snake, and a tortoise as part of an animal therapy session.

The sessions are said to reduce stress, increase social interactions by providing companionship and decreasing loneliness, and improve mood and general wellbeing.

Occupational therapy support worker, Alice Wood, said: “Our service users requested this visit as they really value the therapeutic benefits of spending time with animals.

"They loved hearing the facts and carefully handling the animals, and staff got involved too making it a great activity for the whole ward. We had some really positive feedback about the visit and we’re really glad we can provide unique experiences like this to support people in their recovery.”

Related topics:Newhaven