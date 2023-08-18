Newhaven service users get a taste of the safari with a visit from some interesting animals
Service users at Newhaven, a low security home for men with learning difficulties, got to meet an armadillo, a lizard, a snake, and a tortoise as part of an animal therapy session.
The sessions are said to reduce stress, increase social interactions by providing companionship and decreasing loneliness, and improve mood and general wellbeing.
Occupational therapy support worker, Alice Wood, said: “Our service users requested this visit as they really value the therapeutic benefits of spending time with animals.
"They loved hearing the facts and carefully handling the animals, and staff got involved too making it a great activity for the whole ward. We had some really positive feedback about the visit and we’re really glad we can provide unique experiences like this to support people in their recovery.”