Service users at Newhaven, a low security home for men with learning difficulties, got to meet an armadillo, a lizard, a snake, and a tortoise as part of an animal therapy session.

The sessions are said to reduce stress, increase social interactions by providing companionship and decreasing loneliness, and improve mood and general wellbeing.

Occupational therapy support worker, Alice Wood, said: “Our service users requested this visit as they really value the therapeutic benefits of spending time with animals.