A newly-married couple are set to begin their ministry as pastors at Knottingley Community Church.

Samuel and Alisha Foentjies will replace Steve Robinson and his wife Liz, who left in February to take over a ministry in Shropshire.

The young couple have recently completed three years of training at Regents College in Malvern in Worcestershire.

Their induction at the church will be at 3pm on Sunday, September 1.