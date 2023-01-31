’Nightmare’ Nostell Priory roadworks in place for at least four more months to repair crash damage to historic bridge

Wakefield Council has confirmed that temporary traffic lights will be in place until at least May while repairs continue to a historic bridge on Doncaster Road.

Major damage was caused to the bridge wall when it was struck by a vehicle on January 10 last year.

The bridge is a Grade II listed structure owned by Wakefield Council and carries the A638 over lakes adjacent to Nostell Priory.

Due to extensive cracking, the brickwork was dismantled to ground level behind the wall to make the structure safe.

Bricks and stone coping were reclaimed for re-use.

The removal of the brickwork revealed features of “significant archaeological interest”.

The ongoing work includes reconstruction of a brick buttress and parapet wall.

West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service (WYAAS) has also been involved in planning the reconstruction work and submitted an investigation report to the local authority.

A WYAAS document states: “This was to record the bridge as was and to conduct a structural watching brief during reconstruction works and preserve the historic form of the bridge.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “Significant structural damage was caused to the Grade II listed wall following an accident last year.

“In taking down the brickwork, hidden features of historic and archaeological interest were uncovered, meaning we have had to work closely with conservation specialists from Historic England to repair and preserve the wall.

“This process means that repair work has taken longer than usual but it is beyond our control, and the repairs are expected to be complete by the end of May.

“We share people’s frustrations and want to thank people for their continued patience.”

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery was asked about the traffic delays at Nostell during a question and answer session on Facebook last week.

She said: “This is a nightmare. It seems to have gone on for ever and ever.

“Apparently, because it is such a specialist job and it’s not in the control of the council we haven’t got a lot of influence on it.

“I know my colleague, councillor Cummings (cabinet member for communities, poverty and health), when she goes over the bridge on a daily basis, it is driving her mad.

“She has raised it and I noticed last week myself that there has been so much delay.

“I think the best thing we can do is speak to highways and see if they can speak to the contractors and try and get a timeline of when this is happening, because it has gone on for ever.

“I think because it is such an old wall that they are repairing, it’s just taking so long.

“The job is unbelievable really, and I’m wondering how much it is costing.”

Nostell Priory dates from 1733 and was built for the Winn family on the site of a medieval priory.