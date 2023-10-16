News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

'No child should wake up without a present at Christmas' - Wakefield gyms join forces for collection drive

Gyms from across Wakefield have joined forces to help spread some cheer to children in need this Christmas.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST- 2 min read
Gym owners Nick Doyle (Elevate) and Keith Brook (AStar Muscle and Fitness) are teaming up with other gyms for a Christmas charity drive. (Picture Scott Merrylees)Gym owners Nick Doyle (Elevate) and Keith Brook (AStar Muscle and Fitness) are teaming up with other gyms for a Christmas charity drive. (Picture Scott Merrylees)
Gym owners Nick Doyle (Elevate) and Keith Brook (AStar Muscle and Fitness) are teaming up with other gyms for a Christmas charity drive. (Picture Scott Merrylees)

Keith Brook, who owns AStar Muscle and Fitness in Thornes, has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.

Keith, has made big Christmas donations to Wakefield Street Kitchen since 2019 and this year, is supporting them again, along with Targeted Youth Support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previously, Keith donated warm clothes to the charity but then decided to donate selection boxes and toiletry packs.

Keith Brook has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.Keith Brook has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.
Keith Brook has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.
Most Popular

He said: “With the clothes, it got a bit overwhelming, people were bringing in all sorts.

"Last year we asked for selection boxes and ended up with six van loads for charity, so we're asking the same again this year – and now there are 11 gyms involved, it will be bigger than ever.The dad-of-two said it was important to him to give back at Christmas after knowing what it was like to grow up without much.

He said: “Helping others is very important to me because I had quite a tough upbringing but now I'm successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some kids will wake up on Christmas Day with nothing to open and this year, with the cost of living, even more so.

"Just a selection box, or a perfume or deodorant set, will make all the difference."

The gyms taking part – where gifts can be dropped off from now until Christmas – are:

AStar Muscle and Fitness, 136 Thornes Lane, Wakefield.

Elevate Fitness, Unit 11a, Headway Business Park, Denby Dale Road.

The Box, Thornes Moore Road.

CrossFit Barnsley, Unit 10C, Albion Road, Barnsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club, Unit 2, 2-6 Carlton Street, Wakefield.

Joe Ralphs Gym, back of Stanley Road, Wakefield.

BoFit, 1 Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood.

The Linked Hub, Unit 7 Wide Lane, Morley.

The BakerBox, Acorn Industrial Estate, Albion Street, Castleford.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Unit 19, Bizspace (Headway) Business Park Thornes Mill, Denby Dale Road.

British Combat Academy, Commercial Park, 25 Bridge Road, Horbury.

The gifts will them be distributed to families in need just in time for Christmas.

Related topics:WakefieldGyms