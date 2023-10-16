'No child should wake up without a present at Christmas' - Wakefield gyms join forces for collection drive

Gym owners Nick Doyle (Elevate) and Keith Brook (AStar Muscle and Fitness) are teaming up with other gyms for a Christmas charity drive. (Picture Scott Merrylees)

Keith Brook, who owns AStar Muscle and Fitness in Thornes, has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.

Keith, has made big Christmas donations to Wakefield Street Kitchen since 2019 and this year, is supporting them again, along with Targeted Youth Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, Keith donated warm clothes to the charity but then decided to donate selection boxes and toiletry packs.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Brook has teamed up with 10 other gyms from across the district, calling upon the generosity of the people in Wakefield to help donate selection boxes and toiletries for children and teenagers.

He said: “With the clothes, it got a bit overwhelming, people were bringing in all sorts.

"Last year we asked for selection boxes and ended up with six van loads for charity, so we're asking the same again this year – and now there are 11 gyms involved, it will be bigger than ever.The dad-of-two said it was important to him to give back at Christmas after knowing what it was like to grow up without much.

He said: “Helping others is very important to me because I had quite a tough upbringing but now I'm successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some kids will wake up on Christmas Day with nothing to open and this year, with the cost of living, even more so.

"Just a selection box, or a perfume or deodorant set, will make all the difference."

The gyms taking part – where gifts can be dropped off from now until Christmas – are:

AStar Muscle and Fitness, 136 Thornes Lane, Wakefield.

Elevate Fitness, Unit 11a, Headway Business Park, Denby Dale Road.

The Box, Thornes Moore Road.

CrossFit Barnsley, Unit 10C, Albion Road, Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club, Unit 2, 2-6 Carlton Street, Wakefield.

Joe Ralphs Gym, back of Stanley Road, Wakefield.

BoFit, 1 Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood.

The Linked Hub, Unit 7 Wide Lane, Morley.

The BakerBox, Acorn Industrial Estate, Albion Street, Castleford.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Unit 19, Bizspace (Headway) Business Park Thornes Mill, Denby Dale Road.

British Combat Academy, Commercial Park, 25 Bridge Road, Horbury.