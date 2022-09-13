Non-essential Wakefield Council services will close for Queen’s funeral

Andrew Balchin, Chief Executive at Wakefield Council, said: “We will be closing all non-essential services next Monday as a mark of respect and to support our colleagues to join the nation as we mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“All our critical services will carry on, so that we can continue to support the most vulnerable.

"Please be reassured that we will still have staff available in the event of any emergencies or severe weather incidents and you can still get in touch with us via customer services.”

All non-essential Wakefield Council services will be closed on Monday, September 19, for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Details of the services affected or changed opening times will be made available later this week at www.wakefield.gov.uk

Residents can contact Customer Services 24 hours daily on 0345 8506 506.

Non-urgent matters can also be reported via My Account at https://myaccount.wakefield.gov.uk/