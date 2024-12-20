Normanton engineering firm teams up with clothing bank for Christmas mission to help people in poverty

A Normanton based engineering firm has teamed up with a charity to tackle clothing poverty.

Sew-Eurodrive UK has joined forces with The Clothing Bank, a charity tackling clothing poverty in the UK, to provide donations and support this Christmas and establish a longer-term partnership for the new year.

They do this by collecting donations of pre-loved clothing, as well as new toiletries and underwear, and distributing to those in need.

The employees at Sew-Eurodrive UK have donated more than 10 bags of pre-loved clothes as well as 30 Christmas packs, which include pyjamas, a teddy bear, new underwear, cosy socks and body wash for children in need across West Yorkshire.

As well as contributing Christmas pack donations, the Sew team have forged a longer-term partnership with The Clothing Bank and will be hosting a donation bin on site for staff to use with monthly collections for the charity.

Sales engineer Bethany Stockwell and Niamh Brown from the stock and purchasing team, will also be volunteering once a month in their free time to help the charity in 2025.

Bethany said: “Having worked in the NHS, childcare and homeless support fields before my role at Sew, I have been exposed to the true picture of what is happening in our societies.

"I am delighted that I could take this experience and turn it into something positive alongside my wonderful colleagues at Sew-Eurodrive UK.

"I hope that together we can make a real impact in the community.”

A spokesperson from The Clothing Bank said: “We are inundated with referrals of people needing our help and it is thanks to organisations like Sew-Eurodrive UK and the individuals who work there that we can help as many people as we do.

“Since January, we have been able to help over 9,000 people, most of which are working families, children and the elderly who simply cannot afford to put food on the table as well as clothes on their backs.

“The country is dealing with a crisis where people can’t make ends meet. We’re grateful to everyone at Sew who has donated, shared and supported us, and are looking forward to our partnership throughout 2025.”