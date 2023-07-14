Normanton flats plan approved despite concerns over parking and anti-social behaviour

More than 200 people objected to the proposals over claims it would add to parking problems and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee gave plans for the flats, at the junction of Church Lane and King Street, the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers recommended that the scheme be approved, describing it as an “efficient use of land”.

Councillors are to consider plans to build 24 one-bed flats at the junction of Church Lane and King Street.

Armaan Khan, councillor for Normanton ward, spoke a the meeting on behalf of concerned residents.

He said:”Parking is a major issue.

“At the moment the surrounding streets face massive parking challenges.

“This proposal will add pressures and create further parking enforcement issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Khan told the meeting he had also been contacted by a resident from a neighbouring property who was concerned about a loss of privacy.

He said: “The resident has concerns that, due to the size of the development, light will be blocked.

“Due to the height of these proposed flats, the residents of this development will have full view into his property.”

Coun Khan said residents in the area also had concerns about an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As district councillors we are currently dealing with the impact of HMOs (house of multiple occupancy) and halfway houses and the subsequent impact on the community, particularly the increase of crime.

“The nature of this proposal raises concerns about what this development could become if approved today.”

Council officers said the area is not considered a “problem area” for accidents.

A report states: “The competent technical officer is satisfied this development can be provided without having a further detrimental impact on traffic safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing concerns about the building becoming a HMO, the report states: “It must be clearly pointed out that there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that this is the proposal being put forward by the applicant.”