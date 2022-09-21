Normanton Town Council has now announced that the much-loved community event is back on but for one day, on Saturday October 1, starting with a parade through the town.

The gala parade has a new route this year.

Setting off from the Boundary Lane roundabout on Wakefield Road, the parade will make its way to Queen Street and Castleford Road, ending at Haw Hill View.

Normanton Gala in 2019.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gala will commence from 11am and will feature displays from local dance troops, a presentation from Ian’s Mobile Farm, a dinosaur experience, a performance from the Voodoo Viking and a fireworks display.

A spokesperson for Normanton Town Council said; “The council is delighted to announce the news you’ve all been waiting for. We will be holding a Gala Day on Saturday October 1 in Haw Hill Park.

“The Town Council has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the event together but was unable to make a formal announcement until the final go ahead was given by Wakefield Council.

"We hope that you will be able to attend the rescheduled Gala Day and support the parade, stall holders and dance groups.”

The cheerleaders took to the spit of the parade, with costumes and decorations in 2019.