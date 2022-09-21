Normanton Gala back on after being cancelled in respect for the Queen
Normanton’s two-day long gala was supposed to take place on September 10 and 11 but was cancelled after the announcement of the Queen’s death a few days earlier.
Normanton Town Council has now announced that the much-loved community event is back on but for one day, on Saturday October 1, starting with a parade through the town.
The gala parade has a new route this year.
Setting off from the Boundary Lane roundabout on Wakefield Road, the parade will make its way to Queen Street and Castleford Road, ending at Haw Hill View.
The gala will commence from 11am and will feature displays from local dance troops, a presentation from Ian’s Mobile Farm, a dinosaur experience, a performance from the Voodoo Viking and a fireworks display.
A spokesperson for Normanton Town Council said; “The council is delighted to announce the news you’ve all been waiting for. We will be holding a Gala Day on Saturday October 1 in Haw Hill Park.
“The Town Council has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the event together but was unable to make a formal announcement until the final go ahead was given by Wakefield Council.
"We hope that you will be able to attend the rescheduled Gala Day and support the parade, stall holders and dance groups.”
The original gala was supposed to feature a fun fair, a car boot sale and entertainment from Mighty Smith, a three time winner of the UK's Strongest Man Competition, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed whether they will be going ahead on the rearranged date.