Normanton Gala cancelled after death of Her Majesty the Queen
Normanton Gala, due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Normanton Town Council said: “Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the country now enters a period of national morning which is expected to last for around 10 days.
"It is with deep regret that all pre-planned community events, including the Gala on September 10 and 11, and the Flower Show on September 17, will be cancelled.
“It is not thought appropriate to hold such events during a period of national mourning.
Most Popular
-
1
Castleford woman banned from Wilko and B&M for persistent anti-social behaviour
-
2
Thug jailed for claiming he could not get a lift to community service
-
3
Trio in court after 41-year-old is stabbed to death
-
4
Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: What happens now?
-
5
Labour councillor Nadiah Sharp suspended as taxi drivers hold Town Hall protest outside party disciplinary hearing
“We understand that some will be disappointed by this news but holding events at this time may not be fitting with the mood of the nation.
“The Town Council feels that the passing should be marked in a dignified, solemn, and appropriate manner.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding at this sad time.”