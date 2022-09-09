Normanton Gala cancelled after death of Her Majesty the Queen

Normanton Town Council said: “Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the country now enters a period of national morning which is expected to last for around 10 days.

"It is with deep regret that all pre-planned community events, including the Gala on September 10 and 11, and the Flower Show on September 17, will be cancelled.

“It is not thought appropriate to hold such events during a period of national mourning.

Normanton Gala, due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“We understand that some will be disappointed by this news but holding events at this time may not be fitting with the mood of the nation.

“The Town Council feels that the passing should be marked in a dignified, solemn, and appropriate manner.