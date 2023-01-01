Wakefield Hospice, the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract, and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice each received cheques for £1,500 from the organisation.

On December 15 a representative from Wakefield Hospice visited branch treasurer John Atkinson for the cheque presentation.

On December 16 Alex Chanteleau, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice fundraiser, visited John's home to receive the donation.

Wakefield Hospice donation

And on December 20, branch president elect Jennifer James visited the Prince of Wales hospice and presented Angela Hutchinson, head of the finance department, with a donation.

Rotary branches across the district have raised money for good causes throughout the year, including the Wakefield Express Christmas Hamper Appeal, which is run by Chantry Rotary Club and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Wakefield Express.

To donate or volunteer at the hospices visit www.wakefieldhospice.org, www.pwh.org.uk or www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk.

Prince of Wales donation