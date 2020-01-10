Normanton workers' charitable donation to support the homeless

A team of workers from Normanton have donated £500 to a homeless charity.

Staff at Story Contracting worked with their colleagues in York to donate £500 to Kitchen For Everyone, who serve food to those in need in York.

The charity’s CEO Helen Rawling said the support of local businesses and individuals was vital in helping the vulnerable.

She said: “We regularly have 60 people through the door for a meal and we’ve also expanded our service to give out essentials such as roll mats and toiletries for people sleeping rough.

“This all costs money to provide and without the support of companies like Story Contracting we just wouldn’t be able to do it. We’re very grateful for that backing.’’

They also bought essentials including roll mats, toiletries and clothes, to support the homeless in the city.

The money was used to pay for a special boxing day meal to those in need.

CEO Jason Butterworth said: “Christmas can be a joyful time of year for most of us but for those who are struggling or having a difficult time, it can be extremely challenging - especially to be without a home during the bitterly cold winter months.

“As a business, Story Contracting endeavours to be a good neighbour and we understand the importance of taking the time to give something back to the communities of which we are a part.

“We are proud to support vital charities and to see first-hand the positive impacts they have. Providing care for those who are less fortunate and bringing them some much-needed hope this winter is something Story is passionate about supporting.”