The repairs on Tadman Street were set to start on Friday, June 2 but were delayed as pressure problems on Calder Vale Road demanded time and resources urgently, says NGN.

The pressure problems have been resolved and the essential work that was scheduled to go ahead in June will now start.

Christopher Reed, operations manager at NGN, said: “We began work in the Tadman Street area of Wakefield in collaboration with Wakefield Council on June 2, advising that it will take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

“Unfortunately, we are currently behind on our works due to pressure problems on Calder Vale Road which has required time and resources to remedy the situation. We believe however, that we have now sorted out the pressure issues and we can begin carrying out the essential work we had scheduled to commence in June.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused; we will be working hard to ensure the works are completed as quickly as possible with safety however being our first priority.”