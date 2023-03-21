Northern Powergrid: More than 1,600 Wakefield homes left without power

Northern Powergrid said the cut is affecting 1,670 people in the WF2 postcode area, and although some have had power restored, many more will have to wait until 3pm.

They said the repair is taking long then estimated to fix due to it being more complicated.

They said: "We will endeavour to restore all remaining customer's supply as quickly as we can.”

For updates visit Northern Powergrid here or follow their Twitter page here.