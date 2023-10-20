Northern Powergrid: What to do if your power is affected by Storm Babet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Powergrid said: “We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

"Our teams responded quickly and have already managed to get approximately 75 per cent of affected customers’ power back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will keep customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Babet has hit Wakefield bringing heavy rain and wind, causing 40,000 customers across Yorkshire and the North East power cuts so far.

It said the ‘situation is fast-moving’, and they will keep monitoring progress to give affected customers the best estimate of when power is likely to be back on.

"This may change as the impact of the storm on the network becomes clear, and we need to ensure it is safe for our engineers to be working, but we will keep customers informed as soon as we know more,” it said.

Customer support vehicles have been deployed to some of the most affected areas and welfare support arrangements being coordinated to support customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecasts suggest customers may continue to feel the impact of the storm throughout this evening and into to Saturday morning, as it passes across the country, which may continue to affect the North East and Yorkshire regions.

"We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, to assess any damage being caused, answer customer calls, deploy additional support vehicles and have prepared further resources to deploy to the areas we anticipate could be affected.”

Customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also in some of the worst hit areas to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.

These will be very visible with Northern Powergrid branding, where there will be hot drinks and phone charging points available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Lowes, Head of Customer Services at Northern Powergrid, said: “We understand the impact power cuts like this can have on our communities, and our teams are working around the clock in challenging conditions to do everything possible to keep the electricity on.

“Our main priorities are to deal with emergency situations as quickly as possible, supporting our customers and ensuring our people can work safely as soon as the conditions allow.”

“We will keep the power cut map on our website updated as more information becomes available and we will keep our customers updated by text message. We will also post to our social media channels which we encourage our customers to share.”

“Our customer support vehicles are being sent to areas most affected to offer hot drinks and charging stations and other essentials whilst we work to fix any problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also linking in with local agency partners to best support our communities affected as a result of the storm.

"We encourage anyone who knows of neighbours or relatives who may be in a vulnerable position to ensure they register for our Priority Service Membership online at www.northernpowergrid.com or to call us on 105 so we can ensure they get the additional support they need.”

“We will continue to keep our customers updated about when we will be able to get their power safely back on and recommend people look at our website for how to best prepare whilst we work to keep the network going through Storm Babet.

“If you have been impacted by a power cut and you have not yet heard from us, please call 105 or use our website to report online: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts."