Nostalgia: Photo gems taking you back to Wakefield's Westgate through the years

There’s Royal visits, fundraising, old bars and clubs and many familiar faces.
Take a look, see if they bring back any memories!
1. 2004
Marcello Mocia & Claire Brown outside Room 97 hairdressers, Westgate, Wakefield. The building won a Civic Society Award in 2004.Photo: s
2. Westgate End
St.Michael's post office on Westgate End in Wakefield was classified as 'rural' and earmarked for closure in 2004.Photo: s
3. Take away
Jay Dees Fast Food (formally Funky Chicken) Westgate Wakefield, pictured in 2004.Photo: s
4. Cash
Water container full of cash for Wakefield Hospice - the White Hart Westgate, Ian Bain (landlord) Alison and Dave Lund. 2004.Photo: s
