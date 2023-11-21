News you can trust since 1852
NOSTALGIA: You’re not really from Wakefield if you haven’t done these 16 things - how many have you done?

Whether you like it or not – if you’re from Wakefield you are part of a community who share similar memories, accent and anecdotes.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

From memorable folk in the city centre to buildings, pubs and clubs (from the good old days) that are no longer there, everyone who has grown up in Wakefield holds some special memories.

Here’s just a few...

Many memories were shared of "the good old market" both inside and out.

The Pie Shop is a favourite with Wakefield folk. Everyone knows the Pie Shop - and it even visited by comedian Tom Allen when he visited the city as part of his show, Tom Allen Goes to Town.

Wakefield Cathedral has the tallest spire in Yorkshire. Absolutely stunning inside and out. How many of you have sat on the steps outside?

Memories were shared of a Saturday night in the Wakefield Arms...with the Salvation Army lady popping in and the man selling cockles and mussels.

