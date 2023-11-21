NOSTALGIA: You’re not really from Wakefield if you haven’t done these 16 things - how many have you done?
Whether you like it or not – if you’re from Wakefield you are part of a community who share similar memories, accent and anecdotes.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
From memorable folk in the city centre to buildings, pubs and clubs (from the good old days) that are no longer there, everyone who has grown up in Wakefield holds some special memories.
Here’s just a few...
