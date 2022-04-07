Nostell calling out for Jubilee knitters to help with gigantic picnic blanket

Nostell is working with local communities and visitors to build the gigantic picnic blanket to use at a celebratory picnic running through the extended bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

The blanket will be placed on the vista in front of the treasure house for visitors to use and enjoy during the Jubilee weekend.

The National Trust has put a call out asking for the public to help by knitting or crocheting squares to contribute to the blanket. So far there has been a fantastic uptake to the call out - even as far afield as the USA.

So far there has been a fantastic uptake to the call out - even as far afield as the USA. (Photo Joanna Reed)

Nostell is keen for as many people as possible to get involved to make the Jubilee picnic blanket representative of its community and country - and beyond.

Everyone is welcome to join in.

Squares should be 20cm x 20cm, in red, white and blue acrylic yarn (double knit recommended). There is no specific pattern to follow and people are free to design their squares however they would like beyond these parameters.

Squares can either be dropped off in person at Nostell or posted to Ticket Office, Nostell National Trust, Doncaster Road, Nostell, West Yorkshire, WF4 1QE. The deadline is 29 April.

If anyone would like to volunteer their time to help the National Trust sew the squares together to form the blanket, please contact [email protected]