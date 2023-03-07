Not so unbelievable! Chris 'Kammy' Kamara collects his MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Kammy, 65, was awarded the honour by Prince William who pinned the medal to his tailcoat at an investiture ceremony today after being recognised in the New Year Honours List for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

The Prince of Wales presented the medal to Kammy before they exchanged a few words.

Kammy posted on Twitter the moment saying: “It was great to chat footy & have a laugh with the Prince.”

He has been a prominent campaigner against racism, working with Show Racism The Red Card for more than 20 years and has spoken about his own experience in football.

Kammy recently announced he would be leaving Sky Sports following diagnosis with Apraxia, a neurological disorder which means he has difficulty speaking.

He was initially diagnosed in October 2021 and went public about his condition last year, prompted to post an initial message on social media after viewers of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday became concerned over his speech.

Today he was one of a number of football stars to receive their honours at the Castle. Others included Liverpool star James Milner, former Manchester City player Mike Summerbee and Wales footballer Sophie Ingle.

People took to Twitter to offer their congratulations.

One follower said: “Congratulations, couldn't happen to a better man, thoroughly deserved.”