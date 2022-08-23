Noughties band Ultrabeat heading to Castleford for Bingo Revolution

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingo Revolution combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, comedian hosts, and prizes ranging from a tin of beans to a 6ft inflatable dinosaur.

The top comedian is assisted by a glamorous assistant, who is in charge of all the surprises, including an hilarious pig throwing contest! DJ Jim Slipp is in charge of the tunes and plays a mix of the best of 80s and 90s chart toppers.

Joining the Revolution for the evening on Friday, October 14, is dance legends Ultrabeat, producers of 2003’s Pretty Green Eyes, Elysium (I Go Crazy) and Discolights. who will be performing a DJ set.

Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things - dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans.

"People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Ben Coxhill, Head of Events and Entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner.

"We can’t wait to host the party, meet everyone and have a good time.”