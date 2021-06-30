Now then mardy bum’: 12 uniquely Wakefield and Yorkshire insults and their history

To those who live here, there is nothing unusual about the way we speak, but the Yorkshire dialect is often thought of as simple speech for simple folk.

But it has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings, and most of the distinctive words date back to when the Romans left Britain around 400AD.

The Angles laid the first foundations of the Yorkshire dialect and it still retains many old words that have since been discarded from Standard English.

Key characteristics include shorted vowel sounds, dropped ‘h’ and ‘g’ sounds at the start and end of words, and the letter ‘t’ generally being half pronounced, or dropped all together.

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic insults over the years that only true Yorkshire folk can deliver with such passion, fury and annoyance.

How many of these do you know?

1. Mardy bum Used to describe someone in a bad mood, the term mardy has spurned a number of common phrases, including mardy bum, mardy cow and mardy b*gger.

2. Do one An effective phrase to use when you want to angrily tell someone to leave you alone, or go away.

3. Pillock Derogatory, but fairly inoffensive now, this slang term is used to call someone a fool or an idiot.

4. Tosspot Now more widely synonymous with idiot, this word can also be used to describe someone who is obnoxious, irritating, drunken, or as an extension of tosser, meaning a man who masterbates.